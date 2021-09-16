Barcelona vs Granada: A much-awaited face off between friends Depay and Arias

A long wait
The second meeting back at Old Trafford was 0-0, the same scoreline as when the Netherlands and Colombia met in a 2013 friendly when the pair were both in the PSV Eindhoven squad.
These three clashes are the only times Memphis and Arias have faced each other and the most recent of these took place in November of 2015, so Monday's Barcelona vs Granada encounter has been years in the making for the two friends.
Friendship grows stronger
In the meantime, their friendship has grown stronger and Memphis was even the godfather to Arias and his wife Karin Jimenez's son Thiago.
In 2018, the forward went to Colombia for the baptism and spent some time exploring his former team-mate's homeland. That was in 2018, when the Cafeteros were preparing for the World Cup in Russia and Memphis, whose Netherlands side did not make it, was even seen sporting a yellow Colombia shirt in support.
Hitting the ground
When they meet in the Barcelona vs Granada La Liga tie, both players will be representing clubs that they have joined this summer. Memphis was one of Barcelona's first acquisitions of the window and hit the ground running in pre-season, before assisting the Blaugrana's first goal of their La Liga campaign and then scoring in Matchday 2 and Matchday 3.
Meanwhile, Arias' loan move from Atletico Madrid to Granada was not confirmed until the penultimate day of the market and the Colombian is being eased into proceedings, following a serious leg fracture suffered when playing for his national team last autumn.
Sole focus
Given their positions on the pitch, with Memphis often deployed on Barcelona's left and with Arias a right-back, these two players could be seeing a lot of each other if they both start this fixture at the Camp Nou.
Yet, their close friendship will be for before and after the match, not during. In between the first and final whistle, Memphis and Arias' sole focus will be on securing a positive result for their respective sides.