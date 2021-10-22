Football
Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico 2021 Preview: Time in India, TV Channel & Live Streaming Details

El Clasico
The stage is set for the first El Clasico of the season

Bengaluru, October 22: The battles lines have been drawn as the Barcelona vs Real Madrid rivalry renews with the stage set for the first El Clasico of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Sunday (October 24).

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid rivalry is very much part of football folklore all over the world as the first El Clasico in the post Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo era kicks off at Barcelona's home ground of Camp Nou at 4.15 pm local time (7.45pm IST) on Sunday (October 24).

From their very first kick of a ball, every professional footballer dreams of playing in the biggest matches.

There is no doubt that the La Liga El Clasico is one of those, and one which all lovers of the beautiful game eagerly anticipate.

Throughout history, some of the best players of all time have had the opportunity to represent FC Barcelona, Real Madrid - or both - in a match that never ceases to excite and compel.

Both Los Merengues and Los Cules made some good signings in the pre-season summer, and come Sunday several of them will have the opportunity and the honour of being able to make their El Clasico debuts. Sparks are expected to fly as one can expect a close contest -- as has been the case in all the previous encounters between the archrivals in the top flight of Spanish football league.

Post Messi-Ronaldo

The El Clasico 2021 will have manty firsts to its credit and the being the first in the post Messi-Ronaldo era, which some feel take the gloss of the most anticipated event of La Liga calendar.

However, former Real Madrid defender Fernando Sanz chooses to allay the fears of the marquee clash of the top-flight clubs of the Spanish League losing its sheen and insists that the brand of El Classico is bigger than that of individual players.

New brand, TV details

The marquee clash of the Spanish La Liga will now have a logo and a visual identity of its own. The El Clasico's new logo draws its inspiration from the shared emotion that exists between footballers and fans the world over.

The match kicks off at Barcelona's home ground of Camp Nou at 4.15 pm local time (7.45pm IST). Indian audience can catch the action live on MTV with live streaming available on Jio TV and Voot Select.

Chance for Garcia

With Messi gone, it is a chance for youngsters like Eric Garcia to raise the bar. Garcia is a Barcelona boy through and through. The young centre-back from Martorell came through the club's academy where he did in fact play against Real Madrid.

He impressed at every stage of his development, captaining every La Masia side he featured in. He re-joined Barcelona this summer after the club saw in him a player that not only already possessed great quality as a youngster but could go on to form the heart of the club's defence for years to come. It seems more than likely that Garcia will be making his El Clasico bow this season.

Onus on Vinicius

Real will be heavily relying on Vinicius Jr to deliver the goods. He has been their go-to-man in recent times and with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba waiting to make their El Clasico debuts, a cracker of a contest is in the offing.

Real have had the edge over Barcelona in recent times and they will be keen to keep the momentum going while the Catalans will be hoping to pull it back.

Bring it on!

Story first published: Friday, October 22, 2021, 9:09 [IST]
