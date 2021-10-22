Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico 2021 Preview: Time in India, TV Channel & Live Streaming Details

Post Messi-Ronaldo
The El Clasico 2021 will have manty firsts to its credit and the being the first in the post Messi-Ronaldo era, which some feel take the gloss of the most anticipated event of La Liga calendar.
However, former Real Madrid defender Fernando Sanz chooses to allay the fears of the marquee clash of the top-flight clubs of the Spanish League losing its sheen and insists that the brand of El Classico is bigger than that of individual players.
New brand, TV details
The marquee clash of the Spanish La Liga will now have a logo and a visual identity of its own. The El Clasico's new logo draws its inspiration from the shared emotion that exists between footballers and fans the world over.
The match kicks off at Barcelona's home ground of Camp Nou at 4.15 pm local time (7.45pm IST). Indian audience can catch the action live on MTV with live streaming available on Jio TV and Voot Select.
Chance for Garcia
With Messi gone, it is a chance for youngsters like Eric Garcia to raise the bar. Garcia is a Barcelona boy through and through. The young centre-back from Martorell came through the club's academy where he did in fact play against Real Madrid.
He impressed at every stage of his development, captaining every La Masia side he featured in. He re-joined Barcelona this summer after the club saw in him a player that not only already possessed great quality as a youngster but could go on to form the heart of the club's defence for years to come. It seems more than likely that Garcia will be making his El Clasico bow this season.
Onus on Vinicius
Real will be heavily relying on Vinicius Jr to deliver the goods. He has been their go-to-man in recent times and with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba waiting to make their El Clasico debuts, a cracker of a contest is in the offing.
Real have had the edge over Barcelona in recent times and they will be keen to keep the momentum going while the Catalans will be hoping to pull it back.
Bring it on!