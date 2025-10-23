Naz Steps In For Park In England's Lionesses Squad For Upcoming Friendlies Against Brazil And Australia

Football Bayern Munich Secures 4-0 Victory Against Club Brugge As Lennart Karl Makes Champions League History Bayern Munich celebrated a commanding 4-0 win over Club Brugge, highlighted by Lennart Karl's historic goal as the youngest German scorer in Champions League history. The match showcased Bayern's dominance and marked a significant milestone for their young talent. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

Lennart Karl made history in the Champions League as Bayern Munich secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Club Brugge. This win marked their third consecutive triumph in the tournament. The Bundesliga champions celebrated head coach Vincent Kompany's contract extension with style, never looking back after Karl's stunning fifth-minute opener on Wednesday.

Karl, just 17 years and 242 days old, became Bayern's youngest scorer in the Champions League. He also set the record as the youngest German to score in the competition. His goal came after he skillfully maneuvered past two defenders and curled the ball into the top-left corner from outside the box.

Harry Kane doubled Bayern's lead with a simple tap-in nine minutes later, following smart play by Konrad Laimer. Kane was later denied by the woodwork, while Karl narrowly missed another chance after a dazzling run. Laimer contributed again by setting up Luis Diaz, who scored Bayern's third goal with a powerful strike that hit the crossbar before going in.

With a comfortable lead, Kompany decided to rest key player Kane. Nicolas Jackson replaced him but was thwarted by a smart save from Nordin Jackers. However, Jackson found success later, scoring from close range after Jackers parried Laimer's shot towards him in the 79th minute.

Bayern Munich have now won all six of their matches against Belgian teams in the European Cup/Champions League with an aggregate score of 16-1. Manuel Neuer also had a memorable night as he moved into fifth place on the all-time appearance list in the competition, surpassing Karim Benzema with his 153rd appearance.

Neuer also broke Iker Casillas' record for most victories by a goalkeeper in Champions League history, achieving his 102nd win. In this match, Bayern dominated with an expected goals (xG) tally of 4.06 compared to Brugge's 0.25. This dominance was expected as Bayern have only lost one of their last 25 home matches in this competition.

Bayern Munich's impressive performance continues to solidify their reputation as one of Europe's top football clubs. Their recent success against Club Brugge highlights their strength and depth as they aim for further glory in this season's Champions League campaign.