IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: India Create History, Become First Team In This Edition To Achieve THIS Three-Figure Mark

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Final Super 4 Standings after India beat Sri Lanka in Super Over - IND vs PAK in Final

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Why was Dasun Shanaka not Given Run Out in Super Over? Explained

Asia Cup 2025: Morkel Provides Fitness Update on Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma, Reflects on India's Preparations For Final Against Pakistan

Football Bayern Munich 4-0 Werder Bremen: Kane reaches century of goals in record time By Oliver King Updated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 2:31 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Harry Kane reached a century of Bayern Munich goals as his brace helped maintain the Bundesliga giants' perfect start to the season in a 4-0 victory over Werder Bremen.

Kane opened his account on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot, before striking his landmark goal in the 65th minute with a composed finish past Karl Hein.

The England international, who joined Bayern in 2023, has hit 100 goals for the club in just 104 matches across all competitions, quicker than any other player to achieve that feat across Europe's top five leagues in the 21st century.

Bayern did, however, hit the front through an unfamiliar source in Jonathan Tah, who flicked Michael Olise's teasing delivery into the box home in the 22nd minute, despite Luis Diaz appearing to get the final touch.

Vincent Kompany's side were then offered the chance to double their lead before the break when Marco Friedl clumsily brought down Kane inside the area, with the Bayern talisman dusting himself down to send Hein the wrong way from 12 yards.

Kane then hit his century just after the hour following good work from Diaz down the left, with the 32-year-old picking out the bottom-right corner from inside the penalty area.

It got even better for Bayern three minutes from time when Konrad Laimer, on his first start of the season, collected Tom Bischof's brilliant ball into the box from the left, before finishing left-footed into the far corner.

Data Debrief: Centurion Kane surpasses Ronaldo and Haaland

Kane has been nothing short of a sensation during his two-year spell in Germany, and his latest milestone is further proof of this.

Indeed, in reaching 100 goals for Bayern in 104 games, he surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo (105 matches for Real Madrid) and Erling Haaland (105 matches for Manchester City) as the quickest to get to that milestone on record in the big five European leagues.

He also continued his perfect penalty record in the top-flight. He now holds the Bundesliga record for the most consecutive penalty kicks scored (18), exceeding Jorg Butt (1999 to 2001) and Robert Lewandowski (2013 to 2018), who both scored 17 in a row.

Overall, Bremen proved no match for Bayern, who registered an expected goals (xG) total of 2.96 from their 26 attempts, 13 of which were on target, compared to the visitors' 0.36 from their eight attempts at Manuel Neuer's net.