Football Bayern Munich Triumphs 5-0 Over Hamburg As Harry Kane Scores Twice Bayern Munich secured a commanding 5-0 victory against Hamburg, with Harry Kane scoring twice. The win marks Bayern's third consecutive victory in the Bundesliga this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 0:43 [IST]

Bayern Munich showcased their dominance with a 5-0 victory over Hamburg, maintaining their flawless start to the Bundesliga season. Harry Kane was instrumental, scoring twice, while Serge Gnabry, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Luis Diaz also found the net. This commanding performance at the Allianz Arena highlighted Vincent Kompany's side's attacking prowess.

Serge Gnabry opened the scoring just three minutes into the match. He skillfully navigated into the area and beat Hamburg's goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes from a challenging angle. Shortly after, Aleksandar Pavlovic doubled Bayern's lead. He executed a neat one-two with Kane before slotting the ball home.

Kane added to his tally in the 26th minute by converting a penalty. The spot-kick was awarded after Aboubaka Soumahoro was penalised for handball following a VAR review. Later, Kane completed Bayern's fifth goal in the 62nd minute. He outmaneuvered his marker and drilled past Fernandes, showcasing his clinical finishing skills.

Despite their commanding lead, Bayern continued to press for more goals. Nicolas Jackson, making his debut, had a header saved, while Michael Olise saw his deflected shot hit the crossbar. These efforts underscored Bayern's relentless pursuit of goals as they secured their third consecutive win.

Luis Diaz contributed significantly to Bayern's success with another goal. His deflected strike made it 4-0 within half an hour of play. Diaz has now scored in each of his first three Bundesliga matches for Bayern, equalling a club record previously set by Ruggiero Rizzitelli in 1996, Luca Toni in 2007, and Mario Mandzukic in 2012.

Bayern's Historic Start

This victory marked Bayern Munich as the first team in Bundesliga history to begin three consecutive seasons with three straight wins. Their performance against Hamburg extended their home league winning streak against this opponent to ten games, with an aggregate scoreline of 56-3.

Kane continues to be a formidable force in the Bundesliga. He has scored against every team he has faced in the league so far. Only Miroslav Klose has faced more different teams and scored against all of them (28) than Kane (20). This consistency underscores Kane's impact on Bayern's attacking strength.

Bayern Munich remains a dominant force in German football with their impressive performances and record-breaking achievements early this season.