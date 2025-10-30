Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carabao Cup Match on TV and Online?

Football Bayern Munich's Harry Kane Scores Twice In DFB-Pokal Comeback Victory Over Koln Harry Kane scored two goals as Bayern Munich overcame Koln with a 4-1 victory in the DFB-Pokal. The win marks Bayern's record-setting start to the season. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 4:10 [IST]

Bayern Munich secured a 4-1 victory over Koln, advancing to the DFB-Pokal round of 16. Harry Kane scored twice, helping Bayern overturn an early deficit. Ragnar Ache had initially put Koln ahead in the 31st minute with a powerful header from Isak Bergmann Johannesson's corner. However, Bayern quickly responded with a double strike that shifted the momentum in their favour.

Kane played a pivotal role in Bayern's comeback. After dispossessing a defender on the right, he curled a shot into the far post from a tight angle, giving Bayern the lead. In the second half, Kane added his second goal by heading Joshua Kimmich's corner past Ron-Robert Zieler. This performance highlighted his importance to Bayern's attacking prowess.

Earlier in the match, Luis Diaz had two attempts saved by Zieler, while Jakub Kaminski missed a one-on-one chance. Diaz eventually equalised for Bayern after Konrad Laimer's driving run set up Josip Stanisic, whose shot was saved but rebounded to Diaz. This goal was crucial in shifting the game's momentum towards Bayern.

Bayern Munich has been unstoppable this season, winning their first 14 competitive matches across all competitions. This remarkable streak is unmatched in Europe's top five leagues. Including the Club World Cup, Kane has scored 25 goals this season from 15.06 expected goals (xG), averaging a goal every 61.5 minutes.

Michael Olise completed the scoring for Bayern with a well-executed counter-attack goal in the 72nd minute. He initiated the move from his own half and finished it by converting Diaz's cross with a first-time shot into the net.

Statistical Insights and Performance Analysis

Bayern dominated with an xG of 4.15 from 16 attempts compared to Koln's xG of 1.51 from their 13 shots. Linton Maina came close for Koln late on but hit the post instead of scoring. These statistics underline Bayern's attacking efficiency and defensive solidity throughout the match.

This victory not only extended Bayern’s winning streak but also solidified their position as one of Europe's most formidable teams this season. Their consistent performances have set new benchmarks for success in European football.