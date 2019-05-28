Football

Bayern Munich inform Jerome Boateng to find new club

By
Jerome Boateng

Bengaluru, May 28: Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have reportedly told defender Jerome Boateng that he can leave the Allianz Arena putting a number of big clubs on alert for a bargain deal.

The centre-back has been unable to nail down a consistent starting spot under Niko Kovac and annoyed club officials when attempting to force a move to PSG last summer. And reports in Germany now claim that the Bavarian giants are now looking to offload him as they plan a massive squad overhaul.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan all reportedly hold an interest in the German. And Bayern president Uli Hoeness is clear that Boateng's time at Allianz Arena is coming to an end.

Speaking to BR, Hoeness stated: "I would recommend him as a friend to leave the club.

"He needs a new challenge. Recently he has seemed out of place."

Told in March that his international career was over, Boateng still has a contract at Bayern till 2021 but the German media claim that a suitable bid this summer will secure his services.

With Mats Hummels, Nicklas Sule and Javi Martinez left among their ranks, the former Manchester City man appears to be surplus to requirements. That is particularly true if Munich can convert their interest in Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt into a deal.

The Dutch sensation has been one of the most in-demand players in the past few months and Bayern are also in the running for the services of the teenage Ajax skipper.

Barcelona are another team seriously keen on the young Dutchman, with Manchester United also linked.

Former Manchester United hero Jaap Stam told the Red Devils on Sunday that de Ligt is ideal for the club.

"I think he would suit very well over here if they're trying to pick him up," he told the Press Association.

However, it would be quite a surprise if De Ligt opts for a move to Old Trafford who are without Champions League football next season.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 9:36 [IST]
