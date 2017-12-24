Bayern Munich is like Real Madrid, says James Rodriguez

Bengaluru, December 24: James Rodriguez has made a bold claim about his current club Bayern Munich as he suggests that the Bavarian club is on par in quality with his parent club Real Madrid.
James made a two-year loan move to Bundesliga this summer after lack of game time at Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane and opted to join his former manager Carlo Ancelotti. Although, the Italian was sacked midway through the season, James still remains first choice under interim boss Jupp Heyckness.
The Colombian who was inconsistent at the start now looks to be progressing well under the former treble-winning manager and while talking about his experience in Germany in the first six months, James wishes to stay at the club beyond the two year deal and believes the German side are at the same level as Real Madrid.
"I am very pleased with my first six months," the Colombia playmaker said.
"We can go into the holidays with a good feeling after the last few weeks and hope to be successful next year as well.
"Bayern are like Real Madrid - a club at the highest level. They always want to win titles and are used to always having to win. Without question, Bayern is a top club."
"I like it here a great deal", he added. "It's a new life for me and Munich is a fantastic city."
"Bayern is an amazing club -- I can imagine playing here for many years."
The 26-year-old has scored two goals and provided three assists in 12 Bundesliga appearances this season, and has also featured in every Champions League game.