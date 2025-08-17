Football Bayern Munich Triumphs In German Super Cup With 2-1 Win Against Stuttgart Bayern Munich secured the German Super Cup with a 2-1 victory over Stuttgart. Goals from Luis Diaz and Harry Kane highlighted the match, while Manuel Neuer's key saves ensured the win. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Luis Diaz netted his debut goal for Bayern Munich as they secured a 2-1 victory over Stuttgart in the German Super Cup. Harry Kane also found the back of the net, helping Vincent Kompany's team clinch their first trophy of the season at MHPArena. Bayern's early threat was evident when Serge Gnabry narrowly missed with a first-time shot.

Bayern took the lead in the 18th minute after Luca Jaquez failed to intercept Michael Olise's pass. Kane capitalised on this by sliding a half-volley past Stuttgart's goalkeeper, Fabian Bredlow. Manuel Neuer played a crucial role, making vital saves in both halves. He denied Nick Woltemade from close range and expertly tipped over Jamie Leweling's deflected long-range shot.

Diaz extended Bayern's advantage 13 minutes before full-time. He completed a swift counterattack by heading home Gnabry's cross, marking his first goal for the club with a celebration inspired by Diogo Jota, his former Liverpool teammate. Despite Leweling scoring a late consolation goal from Chema Andres' cross, Bayern held firm to secure the win.

Bayern Munich continued their dominance in the German Super Cup with this victory marking their record-extending 11th win in 18 appearances. They have now defeated Stuttgart in 15 of their last 16 encounters at MHPArena. Meanwhile, Manuel Neuer matched Thomas Muller's record of eight Super Cup titles, making him one of the most successful players in this competition.

The Bundesliga champions missed out on last year's final but returned stronger this year. Neuer has now made 11 appearances in this showpiece event, only surpassed by Muller who has appeared 12 times. This victory further cements Bayern’s status as a powerhouse in German football.