Sports Bulletin For October 25: Rohit-Virat Star In 3rd ODI For India To Aussie Women Cricketers Harassed In Indore

‘Don't Know If We'll Come Back': Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Reflect on Their Possibly Last Innings in Australia After Match-Winning Partnership at SCG

Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch AIFF Super Cup Group A Match on TV and Online?

Rohit Sharma poised to be No. 1 in ODI Rankings, Where does Virat Kohli stand?

Man United vs Brighton Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Bayern Munich Maintains Perfect Start With 3-0 Victory Over Borussia Monchengladbach Bayern Munich achieved their 13th consecutive win to start the season with a 3-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach. Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring after a red card for the hosts, followed by goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Lennart Karl. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Bayern Munich continued their perfect start to the Bundesliga season with a decisive 3-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach. The match saw Bayern capitalising on their numerical advantage after Jens Castro received a red card in the first half. Joshua Kimmich broke the deadlock in the 64th minute, followed by goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Lennart Karl, securing Bayern's 13th consecutive win this season.

Bayern could have taken an early lead when Nicolas Jackson set up Luis Diaz just seconds into the game. However, Diaz missed a clear chance from close range. Despite this, Bayern maintained pressure throughout the match, with Moritz Nicolas making crucial saves against Harry Kane and Tom Bischof before halftime. Kevin Dijks also made a vital block to deny Michael Olise.

Monchengladbach's hopes were significantly dented when Jens Castro was sent off for a high tackle on Diaz. Referee Sascha Stegemann issued the red card after consulting VAR. This decision allowed Bayern to dominate possession and create numerous scoring opportunities against their undermanned opponents.

Bayern's Dominance and Tactical Execution

Joshua Kimmich eventually found the breakthrough for Bayern with a well-placed shot into the top-right corner after his initial attempt was blocked. Shortly after, Raphael Guerreiro doubled the lead with a simple finish from Michael Olise's assist. Despite Monchengladbach having a chance to reduce the deficit through a penalty, Kevin Stoger's effort hit the post.

Karl Seals Victory with Style

Lennart Karl, coming off the bench, sealed Bayern's victory with a curling shot reminiscent of Arjen Robben's famous finishes. This goal ensured there were no doubts about the outcome as Bayern continued their impressive run in all competitions.

Statistical Insights and Historical Context

Vincent Kompany’s team displayed relentless attacking prowess, generating 3.2 expected goals (xG) from 25 attempts compared to Monchengladbach’s mere 0.79 xG from their solitary penalty attempt. This marks Bayern’s third instance of starting a Bundesliga season with eight straight wins, previously achieved under Jupp Heynckes in 2012-13 and Pep Guardiola in 2015-16.

With this latest triumph, Bayern matched AC Milan’s record from the 1992-93 season for consecutive wins at the start of a campaign among Europe’s top leagues. They also became the first German team to score three or more goals in eight successive away matches in top-flight history.

The match highlighted Bayern’s tactical superiority and depth as they maintained their unbeaten streak while setting new benchmarks in German football history.