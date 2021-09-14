Bayern Munich star seeking Premier League move: Three clubs that could show interest

Bengaluru, Sept. 14: Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman could become available next summer as according to some reports, he is seeking an exit from Germany.
The 25-year-old is believed to be closing in on a departure with Bayern failing to make any progress in handing him a new deal. Since signing for Bayern in 2017, Coman has been one of the pillars in their recent success. He also scored the winning goal in their 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the 2019/20 Champions League final.
Bayern are eager to tie him up to a new deal but apparently are failing to meet the winger’s wage demands. Now with his contract set to end in 2023, the club could hence look to cash in on him next summer. There is little doubt that the attacker will have trouble in a hunt for a new destination should he decide to move.
But it is understood that his preferred destination will be England. If so, these three Premier League clubs could show interest in getting him:
1. Liverpool
Liverpool have one of the best-attacking trios in world football with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. However, with all of them heading towards the 30 marks, Jurgen Klopp seems to be looking towards the next phase of the side. In that aspect, Coman’s addition would make plenty of sense. The 25-year-old could be a great replacement for Sadio Mane or even could act as a cover for Salah if required. If he is available for a modest fee, there's no doubt he would be a great addition.
2. Chelsea
Chelsea are well stacked at every department and they aren’t in immediate need of attacking reinforcements. However, the understanding is that under-used Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech or Callum Hudson-Odoi could be sold next year. To that end, Coman could easily fill that void. Tuchel could use him as an additional attacker behind Lukaku or even use his pace in the wing-back role as well.
3. Manchester City
City too could be without several stars next summer as according to some rumours, the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva could push for an exit after their failure to find a club this summer. Capable of playing on either flank, Coman could definitely find a place under Guardiola should City pounce on the opportunity of landing one of the most skilful, pacey and direct wingers across Europe.