Bayern Munich target England's Pickford to succeed Neuer

Bengaluru, June 4: German giants Bayern Munich will be closely watching England keeper Jordan Pickford at the World Cup as question marks remain over Manuel Neuer’s future.
Bayern Munich scouts have been checking out Pickford playing for Everton over the past few months as part of their search for the next big thing between the sticks.
And Pickford’s progress since his £30million move from Sunderland means the Bavarian giants have identified the 24-year-old as a top choice at a time when Neuer has been out for as long as eight months with a foot injury.
The 32-year-old Neuer was the Germany keeper as they won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Even though he has not played for the Bundesliga champions since mid-September, the 74-cap ace is still in Joachim Low’s squad for Russia.
Neuer’s deputy Sven Ulreich’s errors cost Bayern dearly in this season’s Champions League semi- final against Real Madrid and they do not want a repeat. Pickford looks like being England’s No 1 in Russia and should have the chance to impress the German giants.
Manchester United were watching Pickford too but they now look set to keep David De Gea away from the clutches of Real Madrid.
Everton would want to double their money on Pickford but Bayern could splash out, especially if a buyer emerges for Neuer.
Pickford is expected to start ahead of Jack Butland under the bar for England in the World Cup which would be a great reward to the young keeper for his performance over the last couple of years.
Pickford is more of a sweeper keeper with an amazing distribution and could get even better with more experience and exposure.
Neuer made a distinct name for himself in football for his aesthetic goalkeeping ability coupled with his sweeping skills and Pickford has what it takes to become his long-term successor.
He is still just 24 years of age and could become twice the player he is at a club like Bayern with the best guidance and coaching. He can personally be groomed by the great Neuer who is regarded as one of the best keepers of all time.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.