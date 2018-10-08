Football

Bayern ready to break bank for Roma starlet Cengiz Under

By
under

Bengaluru, October 8: Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing to break their bank to spend over €60 million to land talented Roma attacker Cengiz Under to replace ageing Arjen Robben next season, according to reports.

The Turkish international joined the Giallorossi for €13.4m plus bonuses in the summer of 2017 from Basaksehir and after a slow start in Italy, has found the rhythm and has started impressing in the capital.

He started his maiden campaign last season by scoring eight goals and claiming two assists in 32 appearances across all competitions and in this season, the player has already been directly involved in six goals in Serie A and the Champions League combined.

The youngster just like the Dutch veteran likes to operate from the right flank and his immense attacking display have now caught the eye of the Bavarian management. Robben will turn 35 in the new year and is expected to leave the Bundesliga champions in the summer. Hence, Bayern are now are considering a big-money bid with a view to replacing him.

The transfer rumours also increased further when his agent while speaking with Sky earlier this week confirmed that there have been talks with Bayern Munich over a potential move.

However, reportedly with the attacker having a contract until 2021 with Roma the German giants have had to break their transfer record fee to have any chance of landing the player. Bayern broke their bank last season to land midfielder Corentin Tolisso who joined them for €41.5 million. But for Under they have to pay furthermore which will also eventually become Bundesliga's highest transfer fee.

Though, Bayern will be hoping the positive relationship between the two clubs which developed during the transfer of Medhi Benatia back in 2014 will help them secure a deal smoothly and a reduction in the amount will be manageable.

But with other top European giants like from Manchester City, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund also monitoring the attacker, the Italian side might consider sticking to their asking price.

Therefore, should the German side actually want to sign the player, they might have to react further to conclude the deal as early as possible. Despite being a European powerhouse Bayern tends to use less cash power on the market but with so much interest on the player and the youngster possessing every quality to succeed Robben, it will be a wise decision from the German champions to break their bank for a worthy future number 10.

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 13:52 [IST]
