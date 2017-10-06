Belgian duo close to new contracts at Chelsea

Bengaluru, October 6: Premier League holders Chelsea are ready to hand superstar Eden Hazard a bumper new contract and then follow up with a similar deal for his compatriot Thibaut Courtois.
Eden Hazard is already Chelsea's highest-paid player on £200,000-a-week but the club are keen to hand him better terms to ward off interest from Europe's biggest clubs like Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona.
Meanwhile, they are also looking to tie Thibaut Courtois down with a new contract that would reflect his status being one of the best keepers in the world.
The need to tie down winger Hazard to a lucrative new deal has been more pressing for Stamford Bridge officials in recent months.
Chelsea are aware both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have been showing a strong interest in the 26-year-old over the past 18-months while Barcelona also eyeing the Belgian as a potential replacement for Neymar who left for PSG.
When Hazard suffered a broken ankle at the start of the summer while on international duty, it ultimately stopped either club making a serious attempt to sign him but Chelsea are not taking any chance with the best player of the club.
But the threat of a bid from either side next summer remains, and the Blues are heading that off by coming up with a £300,000-a-week contract.
Hazard is expected to finalise a few minor issues in the next few weeks to commit his future to Chelsea for at least the next four years. The Belgian seems to be very happy at Stamford Bridge which is a good news for the club.
And the Blues are then ready to press on with talks with Courtois over a deal that would likely double his current £120,000-a-week wages.
The 25-year-old has been forced to wait for the improved new contract for a season while Chelsea looked at strengthening the squad elsewhere.