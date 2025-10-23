India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND-W vs NZ-W match on TV and Online?

Football Jude Bellingham Reflects On Last Season With Real Madrid And Aims For Improvement In 2024-25 Jude Bellingham expresses his desire for improvement this season with Real Madrid after a challenging previous campaign. He scored in the Champions League and aims to help his team succeed. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 16:26 [IST]

Jude Bellingham is optimistic about the 2024-25 season after scoring in Real Madrid's Champions League victory over Juventus. His goal, the only one of the match, came in the 57th minute, securing Madrid's third win in the league phase. This marked his fourth goal against Italian teams, more than any other nation. Despite shoulder surgery and missing the start of the season, Bellingham is eager for more success.

Bellingham expressed his joy to CBS after scoring again, saying: "It's a great feeling. It has been a long time now since I've scored, it's been a lot of time out and dreaming of that moment, back in the Champions League and against a big team. To score a winner, here at home, it's unbelievable. I felt comfortable, really good. To play well was important, and to score the winning goal helps the team a lot."

Last season was challenging for Real Madrid as they failed to secure any major trophies. Barcelona claimed LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de Espana titles while Arsenal eliminated Madrid from the Champions League quarter-finals. Despite these setbacks, Bellingham remains hopeful under new manager Xabi Alonso's leadership.

Bellingham reflected on last season's performance: "I didn't think last year was a disaster," he said. "I still got 15 goals, 14 assists, but I know the general feeling was that it was worse." He acknowledged that while there were positive moments, it wasn't up to his standards or like his first year with Madrid.

Madrid is preparing for their next challenge against Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday. They have lost their last four encounters with Barcelona, marking their second-worst losing streak in this historic rivalry. The worst run was five consecutive losses against Pep Guardiola's Barcelona between 2008 and 2010.

Bellingham is determined to improve both personally and as part of the team this season. With his shoulder surgery behind him and Alonso's new strategies in place, he believes they are ready for better results.

Despite not winning major titles last season, Bellingham remains focused on learning from past experiences to elevate his game and contribute more effectively to Real Madrid's success this year.