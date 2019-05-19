Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Benfica crush Santa Clara to clinch title and pass 100-goals mark

By Opta

Lisbon, May 19: Benfica clinched their 37th Primeira Liga title thanks to Saturday's comfortable 4-1 win over Santa Clara, capping a remarkable start to life as the club's head coach for Bruno Lage.

Haris Seferovic opened the scoring in the 16th minute, volleying in from Andreas Samaris' lofted pass behind the defence, and highly rated youngster Joao Felix made it 2-0 soon after, showing great composure to evade a tackle and smash in from close range.

Rafa Silva got in on the act late in the half, burying a rebound, before Seferovic wrapped up the win with another smart volleyed finish, this time via Alex Grimaldo's cross.

Victory sees Benfica finish the campaign two points better off than second-placed Porto, who defeated Sporting CP at the Dragao.

Benfica did not always look destined for the title, however, as Bruno Lage took charge in January with the Eagles fourth in the table and seven points adrift of Porto.

Since then, Benfica have won 17 of their 18 league games, losing none – highlighting the incredible improvement inspired by the 43-year-old coach.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CEL 2 - 2 RAY
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: football benfica primeira liga porto
Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
Other articles published on May 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue