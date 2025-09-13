Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: Where to Watch BAN vs SL in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Bengaluru FC announce reinstatement of Players and Staff, Training starts from Sunday By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 21:16 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Bengaluru FC have announced the reinstatement of all of its players and staff after a brief hiatus this season. The Blues, announced with a vibrant post on social media the return of their players and staff in the books.

The issue between AIFF and FSDL has caused trouble for many Indian clubs. Due to the uncertainty of the Indian Super League, many football clubs ceased their original structure and laid off the staff until further notice.

But the club has now returned to its usual operations, confirming the news on social media.

"Bengaluru Football Club is pleased to confirm that salaries of players and staff belonging to the First Team have been reinstated, with all pending payments completed in full. The Club looks forward with optimism as we prepare for the upcoming 2025-26 season," a statement from Bengaluru FC said.

The Blues also confirmed that the first team training will start from Sunday at their newly unveiled training facility.

Pre-season training of the First Team is set to resume on the 14th of September at our new state-of-the-art facilities, where the squad and staff will begin work together in anticipation of the campaign ahead. As always, Bengaluru FC remains committed to the growth of Indian football and to providing our players, staff and supporters with the highest standards of professionalism and excellence," the statement added.

The Bengaluru outfit has also confirmed their participation for the upcoming Super Cup. Apart from them, other 11 ISL clubs, except Odisha FC, have confirmed their availability for the tournament, which is set to start from October 25.