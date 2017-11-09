Bengaluru FC ‘B' face CIL FC in BDFA Super Division Opener

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC 'B' will begin their campaign in the 2017-18 edition of the BDFA Super Division League when they take on CIL FC at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Friday.
Having finished semifinalists in the recently concluded GV Raja Memorial All-India Football Tournament in Kerala, the BDFA League will be the second tournament of the season for the Blues' reserve side. A total of 11 teams from all over the city will participate in this season's Super Division.
Speaking on the eve of the League opener, BFC 'B' Head Coach Naushad Moosa said, "The GV Raja Tournament gave us an idea about the strengths and weaknesses in our team. It was a great experience for our players as they now have a far better understanding about each other. There's a lot of bonding in the team, which helps the players work as a unit much better."
He added: "Playing against tougher opponents helped us as you have to be alert always. I think the squad is prepared well for the BDFA League, but we want to take it one match at a time. We want to try and give equal amount of playing time to every player in the squad, since we are looking for development of the players in our 'B' team. With six players from the U18 squad among us, it will be a very good exposure for them."
The Blues who finished 5th in the 2016-17 edition will face RWF FC on November 12 and Jawahar Union FC on November 15th at the Bangalore Football Stadium. All games will kick off at 3.15pm.
