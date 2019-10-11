ISL 2019: Bengaluru FC to continue playing home matches at Sree Kanteerava Stadium

Bengaluru, October 11: It's official! Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC will play their home matches of the 2019-20 season at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium itself.
Due to a long running dispute with the Karnataka Athletics Association (AAA), the JSW-owned club had initially listed Pune's Balewadi Stadium as their home ground for the ISL season six beginning on October 20.
However, BFC confirmed that it has got the letter of consent from the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), Government of Karnataka, to use the facilities at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
"We can confirm that Bengaluru FC will be playing its home games for the 2019-20 season out of the Sree Kanteerava Stadium," the club made the official announcement on their Twitter handle.
It may be recalled that the KAA had been opposing BFC using the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and had approached the Karnataka High Court to restrain football activities at the stadium premises arguing that venue was built exclusively for track and field events.
"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank the Government of Karnataka, the Sports Ministry, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, the Karnataka Athletics Association and all other stakeholders and associations for their support in making this happen," the club tweeted.
"Our endeavour, as always, will be to keep the flag of the state flying high in the field of sport and beyond," another tweet from the club said.
BFC, who beat FC Goa 1-0 in the final to clinch their maiden ISL crown, will begin their title defence with a home match against Northeast United FC on October 21.
A week later, they take on FC Goa in the first-away fixture at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.