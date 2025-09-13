‘Female athletes have to fight multiple battles, both on and off the field:’ Mirabai Chanu at PlayCom 2025

Football Bengaluru FC unveil new training ground at Centre of Excellence; From Kitchen to Customized Dressing Rooms - Check out Facilities By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 16:04 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Bengaluru FC on Friday unveiled its brand-new training facility at the Centre of Sports Excellence (CSE) in the city, marking a significant step forward in the club's quest to build world-class football infrastructure in India. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Blues will kick-start their pre-season on India's first-ever hybrid training pitch.

The surface, which blends natural grass with synthetic reinforcement, ensures year-round durability and consistent playing conditions. Alongside the hybrid pitch is a natural grass nine-a-side field, giving both senior and youth squads the chance to train in surroundings that mirror real matchday scenarios.

Bengaluru FC Training Complex - At a Glance

The complex extends beyond high-quality pitches. It includes a fully-equipped gym to support strength and conditioning routines, while two customized dressing rooms replicate professional training and match environments. Recovery also takes centre stage, with ice baths and designated recovery rooms designed to help players recharge after intense sessions.

Club owner Parth Jindal remarked, "Even with Indian football going through challenging times, Bengaluru FC has remained committed to the sport's growth since its inception. This facility is a reaffirmation of that effort. The Indian national team used the venue in preparation for its successful CAFA Nations Cup campaign, and we hope it can become the home training base for Team India in the years ahead. With six of our players representing India in the Nations Cup and seven turning out for the U23s in AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, we aim to continue contributing to the national cause. It is a proud moment as Bengaluru FC steps into the season with a state-of-the-art training facility that both players and supporters can cherish."

The centre has also been designed with a community-driven approach. A kitchen and pantry cater to players' nutritional needs with carefully planned meals, while recreational spaces provide balance off the pitch. A dedicated meeting room has been integrated into the complex to serve tactical meetings, video review sessions, and team briefings.

Vivek Kumar, Founder of CSE, added, "Our vision has always been to make world-class facilities accessible to athletes and teams. Bengaluru FC, being one of India's most successful clubs, rightly deserves a platform of this standard. We are proud to partner with the club and provide them with a cutting-edge training facility."