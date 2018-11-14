Football

Don't worry bro – Mendy responds to Trump

By Opta
France defender Benjamin Mendy

Paris, November 14: France defender Benjamin Mendy provided a brief response to a tweet from Donald Trump, reminding the United States president of the nation's recent World Cup success.

Trump criticised Emmanuel Macron on Twitter after his French counterpart appeared to rebuke the US leader in a speech condemning nationalism.

Mendy – the Manchester City and France full-back – had his say on social media on Tuesday (November 13).

The 24-year-old, who was part of France's World Cup-winning squad in Russia, replied to Trump, writing: "Don't worry bro" along with two stars, representing the nation's two championships.

Amid his criticism of the president of France, Trump had tweeted: "MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!"

France claimed their second World Cup and first since 1998 with a 4-2 win over Croatia in the final in July.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 6:50 [IST]
