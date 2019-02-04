Benzema stars again as Real close the gap with La Liga rivals

Dangerous partner
Benzema has been the revival's ringleader since and his latest goal was his sixth in four games, his best streak since January 2016.
The only La Liga player to have scored more in all competitions this season is Lionel Messi.
He did it starting alongside both Bale and Vinicius but it was the latter, not the former, that looks to be Benzema's most dangerous partner.
Disappointing debut
Earlier, there had been another first for Atletico up front as Alvaro Morata made his debut but it ended in disappointment after a 0-1 loss to Real Betis.
Atleti could have reduced the deficit to three points at the top but Sergio Canales' second-half penalty means that Barcelona finish the weekend one point further ahead than when they started it.
Messi rescues Barca
Meanwhile, Messi dragged Barcelona back from two goals down by scoring twice to snatch a 2-2 draw at home to Valencia in a thrilling encounter which interrupted the La Liga leaders' streak of eight consecutive league wins.
Messi halved the deficit seven minutes later by scoring for the ninth consecutive game in all competitions, converting from the spot after having a goal chalked off as the referee had already blown his whistle to award the penalty. Barca's insatiable captain equalised in the 64th with an unstoppable curling strike from outside the area.
Basque derby
Also in the much-hyped Basque derby, it was Real Socidedad, who had the last laugh as they beat Athletic Club 2-1.
Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring, with a counter attack in the 16th minute. Sociedad doubled their lead through Willian Jose. Raul Garcia scored a consolation goal form the spot in the 82nd minute for the visitors at the second attempt from the rebound.