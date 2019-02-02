La Liga feature: Five players to watch out for in Basque derby

Inaki Williams
The Athletic winger is a perennial danger thanks to his extreme pace and his ability to beat defenders.
Williams is one of the most in-form forward in La Liga right now, with seven goals on the season so far.
Mikel Oyarzabal
The man from Eibar is Real Sociedad's response to Williams.
Aged just 21, he scored 12 La Liga goals last season, including one against Athletic, and assisted seven more.
Away from football, he balances his time studying for a Business degree at the nearby University of Deusto.
Inigo Martinez
The Spain international centre-back spent his entire career with Real Sociedad until switching his allegiances by joining Athletic midway through last season.
He will be taking part in his 16th derby, his third with Athletic.
Asier Illarramendi
The Real Sociedad captain bleeds blue and white and loves nothing more than seeing his team get one over their rivals.
He played in his first Basque derby in 2011 and remains just as passionate about this fixture eight years on.
Ibai Gomez
Gomez, a Bilbao native, returned to his hometown club this month after a highly successful two-year stint at fellow Basque side Alaves.
His ballplaying abilities will serve him well as he looks to slot into the midfield and help Athletic recover from their slow start to the season under new coach Gaizka Gaitano.