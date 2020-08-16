Football
Bernardo Silva hits out at 'pathetic' Liverpool fans for trolling him

By Ryan Benson

London, Aug 16: Bernardo Silva provided a withering response to Liverpool fans goading him on social media, calling them "pathetic" and urging those involved to spend their time better by getting "a partner".

Silva was an unused substitute as Manchester City's 2019-20 season came to an abrupt end on Saturday, when they suffered a shock 3-1 defeat to Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Having finished 18 points adrift of Premier League champions Liverpool, elimination by Lyon compounded a generally disappointing season for City.

Silva initially addressed the frustrating nature of the 2019-20 campaign in an earlier social post, apologising to City fans.

But having seemingly seen his replies hijacked by Liverpool supporters, the Portugal international took the bait.

"To all Liverpool fans that have nothing else to do than to come at a Man City player account, I'm also sorry for you but for the wrong reasons," he wrote.

"Pathetic... go celebrate your titles, or try to find a partner, drink a beer with a friend, read a book... So many options!"


Story first published: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 22:50 [IST]
