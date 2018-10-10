Football

Bernd Leno and Serge Gnabry added to Germany squad

By
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno gets national team call-up
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno gets national team call-up

Berlin, October 10: Bernd Leno and Serge Gnabry have been added to the Germany squad for the Nations League fixtures against Netherlands and France.

The duo were called up on Tuesday (October 9) after Kevin Trapp and Leon Goretzka were ruled out of Joachim Low's plans due to injury.

Bayern Munich confirmed in a brief medical update posted on social media that muscle tightness led to midfielder Goretzka's withdrawal.

Leno and Gnabry were not part of the Germany squad that flopped at the World Cup, where Low's men were surprisingly dumped out in the group stage.

Germany take on Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday (October 13) before travelling to Paris to face World Cup winners France three days later.

Low's side drew their League A Group 1 clash with Les Bleus 0-0 in Munich last month.

South Africa won by 34 runs
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 3:00 [IST]
