Bhaichung Bhutia set to coach Sikkim in Santosh Trophy

Kolkata, January 17: Former Indian captain and legend Bhaichung Bhutia has confirmed that he is all set to take on the role of a head coach for Sikkim in the ongoing prestigious tournament, the Santosh Trophy.
Bhutia will be seen managing his home state in the East Zone of the tournament which is clubbed with Bihar and Orissa.
"Yes, I have decided to coach Sikkim this time," the former India captain told The Telegraph from Goa.
Bhutia last year organised a league tournament in his state, called it Sikkim League and also managed a team named United Sikkim for the last couple of games in the league.
They eventually became the winners and 15 players from that group are in the coaching camp for the Santosh Trophy.
"This year, I have been active in the Sikkim Football Association and played a role in organising the local league. Never before we had such a big league and it was a huge success," said Bhaichung.
"I am in Goa and one my assistants is looking after the camp. Tomorrow I am going back to Sikkim. If we win the group, then I, in all probability, will continue to coach Sikkim in the final round also."
"This Sikkim team has only local players. There is no outsider. They are very talented and it is a joy to coach them," he added.
East Zone has total six teams divided into two groups, Group A consists- Bihar, Sikkim, Orissa and Group B consists- defending champion West Bengal, Chattisgarh and Jharkhand. Top two teams from each group will progress in the final rounds of the tournaments to compete at the final stage.
Bhutia has always been vocal and helpful towards the development of Sikkim football, however, this time he will be seen in a whole new role to which we are all looking forward to.
However, the Indian football icon also stated that he is serving his state just on an interim basis and has no immediate plan to get into coaching for the long-term.