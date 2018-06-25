Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Bielsa did not need convincing to join Leeds

Posted By:
Marcelo Bielsa will coach Leeds United
Marcelo Bielsa will coach Leeds United

London, June 25: Marcelo Bielsa says he did not need to be convinced to join Leeds United due to the size of the club.

Bielsa signed a two-year contract with Championship side Leeds to replace Paul Heckingbottom as head coach this month, with chairman Andrea Radrizzani stating the Argentine turned down offers from elsewhere.

The 62-year-old, who has a reputation as an explosive personality, boasts an impressive CV, having managed Athletic Bilbao, Lille and Marseille as well as Argentina and Chile.

Now, he is ready to take on a new challenge at Elland Road and has laid out his plans for the coming season.

Speaking via a translator at his first news conference on Monday, he said: "It was a case of me convincing myself, no one had to convince me.

"I was convinced by the strength of Leeds United as a club and institution and the possibilities of Leeds in a sporting sense.

"I looked from a sporting point of view. Those things came about together to help me make my choice.

"I want people to take the game by the scruff of the neck, to get the ball and play. We have an obligation as managers to put in place what we believe to be right. I think the players have enough about them to take my beliefs into action."

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 23:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue