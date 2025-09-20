Football Birmingham City Achieves Last-Minute Victory Over Swansea City While QPR Defeats Stoke City Birmingham City ended their losing streak with a last-minute win against Swansea City, while QPR continued their strong form by defeating Stoke City. Both teams are now level on points in the Championship. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

Birmingham City secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Swansea City at St. Andrew's, ending their three-game losing streak. The hosts had struggled to find the net in recent matches against Leicester City and Stoke City and were eliminated from the EFL Cup by Port Vale. However, they managed to break through in the fourth minute of added time with a goal from substitute Lyndon Dykes, assisted by Patrick Roberts.

Swansea believed they had taken the lead when Zan Vipotnik scored, but it was ruled offside. Birmingham kept up the pressure with 23 shots throughout the match. Their persistence paid off when Dykes headed in the winner, halting Swansea's five-match unbeaten run across all competitions. This result leaves Swansea trailing Birmingham by two points, with Birmingham just outside the play-off spots.

Queens Park Rangers continued their impressive form with a narrow 1-0 win against Stoke City at Loftus Road. Harvey Vale scored the decisive goal in the 75th minute with a well-placed shot from inside the box. Despite Stoke's late attempts to equalise, including a crucial clearance by Liam Morrison, QPR held on for their third consecutive league victory.

Elsewhere, Leicester City and Coventry City played out a goalless draw in a closely contested match. Both teams are near each other in the Championship standings, occupying fourth and fifth places respectively. Leicester had more possession and shots on target but failed to convert them into goals, registering an expected goals (xG) total of only 0.90.

Key Statistics

Birmingham City's substitutes have been impactful this season, scoring twice in Championship matches. Only Leicester and Middlesbrough have more goals from substitutes. Additionally, Birmingham has scored three times in the final 15 minutes of games, second only to Southampton's four goals during that period.

Queens Park Rangers have been consistent scorers this season, finding the net in all six of their matches so far. This record is currently unmatched in the Championship.

The clash between Leicester and Coventry saw Haji Wright come closest for Coventry with a shot narrowly missing Jakub Stolarczyk's post in the 57th minute. Despite having nine shots on target, Leicester could not break through Coventry's defence.

This weekend's results highlight Birmingham City's resilience and QPR's continued rise up the table as both teams aim for higher positions in the Championship standings.