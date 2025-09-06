Football Bompastor Expresses Pride As Carpenter Impresses On Chelsea Debut Sonia Bompastor commended Ellie Carpenter for her impressive performance in Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Manchester City. Carpenter assisted in the opener and showcased her skills throughout the match. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ellie Carpenter's debut for Chelsea in the Women's Super League was impressive, contributing significantly to their 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. Carpenter assisted Aggie Beaver-Jones' opening goal and excelled defensively, winning 10 out of 11 duels and regaining possession seven times. Her performance also included creating two chances from six crosses.

Sonia Bompastor, who previously coached Carpenter at Lyon, expressed her pride in Carpenter's strong start at Chelsea. "I know Ellie by heart, and I'm not really surprised about her Chelsea debut and her debut in the league," Bompastor stated. She praised Carpenter's immediate impact on the team's performance and result, highlighting her as a valuable addition to the squad.

Chelsea's unbeaten streak in the Women's Super League now extends to 26 matches, a record dating back to Emma Hayes' tenure. Bompastor has also set a new record for reaching 20 wins in the English top-flight in just 23 matches. Reflecting on the game, Bompastor said she was pleased with both the result and performance, noting their control in the first half despite conceding from a set piece.

Andree Jeglertz managed Manchester City for the first time in a competitive match after taking over this summer. Despite the loss, Jeglertz felt his team deserved at least a draw based on their second-half performance and chances created. "Of course I'm disappointed," Jeglertz told Sky Sports. He believed they challenged Chelsea throughout and will continue to do so this season.

Bompastor acknowledged that while both teams were not at peak physical condition towards the end of the match, Chelsea maintained strength both offensively and defensively. The game became more transitional as it progressed, but overall, she was satisfied with how her team performed.

Jeglertz emphasized that there are many positives to take from their performance against Chelsea. He remains optimistic about challenging them throughout the season based on their display during this match.