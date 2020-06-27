Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Hoffenheim: Four-goal Kramaric outshines Haaland to destroy BVB

By Liam Blackburn
Andrej Kramaric - cropped

Dortmund, June 27: Andrej Kramaric netted four goals as Borussia Dortmund's campaign ended in a humiliating manner with a 4-0 thrashing by Hoffenheim.

Bundesliga Results | Bundesliga Points Table

It was the Croatian, rather than Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, who stole the show at Signal Iduna Park with a goal glut to ensure Hoffenheim finished sixth - good enough to qualify for the group stages of next season's Europa League.

Wolfsburg 0-4 Bayern Munich: Muller makes history as champions celebrate 100-goal title triumph

BVB were already assured of a second-placed finish, and they left Achraf Hakimi and Jadon Sancho on the bench until half-time, but they suffered a heavy loss just two days after it was confirmed boss Lucien Favre will be back next season.

Former Leicester City striker Kramaric scored twice before the break and added another two within five minutes of the restart to take his tally for the season to 12.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: CEL 0 - 1 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 21:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue