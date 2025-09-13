Football Bournemouth Triumphs 2-1 Over Brighton As Semenyo Excels With Goal And Assist Antoine Semenyo starred for Bournemouth in their 2-1 victory against Brighton, contributing a goal and an assist. This win marks Bournemouth's best start to a Premier League season. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 22:26 [IST]

Antoine Semenyo's impressive form in the Premier League continued as he played a crucial role in Bournemouth's 2-1 victory over Brighton at Vitality Stadium. His goal and assist were pivotal, marking his third contribution in as many games. This win marked Bournemouth's third consecutive league triumph, showcasing their strong start to the season.

Bournemouth took the lead in the 18th minute when Alex Scott scored after Semenyo's excellent setup on the edge of the box. The Cherries maintained pressure, with Evanilson narrowly missing a header and Semenyo's shot just missing the target. Brighton improved towards the end of the first half but couldn't capitalise on their best chance before halftime.

Brighton equalised early in the second half through Kaoru Mitoma, who converted Yankuba Minteh's cross from a tight angle. However, Bournemouth regained their advantage when Jan Paul van Hecke fouled Evanilson in the box, allowing Semenyo to score from the penalty spot. This victory elevated Bournemouth to third place in the standings, while Brighton found themselves in 12th position.

Bournemouth's current run of three consecutive league wins is their best since December 2024. After an opening day loss to Liverpool, they have accumulated nine points from four matches, marking their strongest start to a top-flight season. Semenyo has been instrumental, scoring and assisting in a Premier League match for the first time.

Despite Brighton levelling the score, their performance was lacklustre with only two shots on target and an expected goals (xG) tally of just 0.62. Fabian Hurzeler’s team has now lost two of their last three Premier League matches, matching their number of defeats from their previous nine games.

Semenyo has been directly involved in seven goals over his last five league appearances, tallying five goals and two assists. This matches his contributions from his previous 18 outings. His performance has been vital for Bournemouth’s successful start this season.

Brighton's inconsistent start to this campaign contrasts sharply with Bournemouth’s momentum. As they continue to struggle for form, Bournemouth capitalises on its strong performances to climb up the table early in this season.