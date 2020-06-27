Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

BREAKING NEWS: Arjen Robben comes out of retirement to re-sign for Groningen

By Tom Webber

London, June 27: Former Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea winger Arjen Robben has come out of retirement to sign for Eredivisie side Groningen.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: BSC 2 - 1 GEN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 21:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue