Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rodgers to Arsenal? Leicester boss hints at release clause

By Sacha Pisani
Brendan Rodgers

Leicester, December 2: Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers hinted a release clause exists in his contract amid links to the Arsenal vacancy, though he is fully focused on delivering on the Foxes' potential.

Rodgers is reportedly Arsenal's preferred choice after Unai Emery was sacked on Friday (November 29), with speculation claiming the former Liverpool and Celtic boss has a £14million release clause.

After Leicester edged Everton 2-1 to stay second and eight points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, Rodgers was asked about the rumours.

"There probably is (a clause) in most managers' contracts. It's all hypothetical – all these types of situations," Rodgers, who moved to Leicester in February, told Sky Sports.

"For me, at this moment, we've had a brilliant win today. My focus is very much with Leicester because I made a change eight or nine months ago, and I've been so happy since I came here.

"I feel, with the players, we still have a lot of work to do. Most managers' contracts will have something in that but, for me, my only concentration is with Leicester.

"I've been very fortunate in my career to work with some brilliant clubs and great institutions. It was an ambition to come here to help the club arrive in the top six. Everything's been great since we've worked together.

"My ambition is to help this club, a responsibility to share that with the others and move the club forward. There's great potential here at Leicester City to push on in the next few years."

More BRENDAN RODGERS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ENG 476/10 (162.5) vs NZL 375
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 5:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue