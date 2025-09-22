IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Why He Hammered Pakistan, Says 'Didn't Like It, So Went After Them'

Football Brendan Rodgers Commends Sebastian Tounekti Following First Celtic Goal In Cup Victory Brendan Rodgers praised Sebastian Tounekti's versatile play after he scored his first goal for Celtic in a 4-0 win against Partick Thistle. The victory advances Celtic to the Scottish League Cup semi-finals. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 2:46 [IST]

Brendan Rodgers praised Sebastian Tounekti for his versatility after the player scored his first goal for Celtic in a 4-0 victory over Partick Thistle in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals. Tounekti, who joined from Hammarby on transfer deadline day, made an impressive debut against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership last week.

On Sunday, Tounekti netted his first goal for Celtic following a clever exchange with Kelechi Iheanacho. This came after Yang Hyun-Jun and Liam Scales had already put the team 2-0 ahead. Luke McGowan sealed the win in the second half, securing a place in the semi-finals where they will face Rangers in November.

"He's so good," Rodgers told Premier Sports about Tounekti. "He's got a bit of everything—he can beat a man, go either way, slip runners in as well and it's nice for him to get his goal."

Rodgers expressed satisfaction with his team's performance despite not being at their best. "You have to be really professional, and we were," he said. "The players passed it well and created some really good moments in the game."

The manager acknowledged that integrating new players has taken time due to recent transfers. "With everything going on in the window, it's taken some time for players to come in," Rodgers noted. He also observed that the team's fluency and rhythm are improving daily.

Celtic's recent victories highlight their ability to perform under pressure while adapting to changes within the squad. The upcoming Old Firm derby against Rangers promises to be an exciting challenge as they continue their pursuit of success this season.