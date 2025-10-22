Brendan Rodgers Expresses Strong Motivation To Revitalise Celtic's Season Ahead Of Europa League Clash

Naz Steps In For Park In England's Lionesses Squad For Upcoming Friendlies Against Brazil And Australia

Brendan Rodgers remains resolute in his commitment to Celtic, aiming to revitalise their season starting with the Europa League clash against Sturm Graz. Despite recent setbacks, including a league loss to Dundee United, Rodgers is determined to steer the team back on course. This match marks his 63rd European game with Celtic, surpassing Neil Lennon's record and trailing only Jock Stein.

Rodgers emphasised his dedication by stating, "I've never been more motivated in my time at Celtic." He expressed his eagerness to inspire and motivate players, highlighting the importance of turning around the current situation both on and off the pitch. His focus is on restoring the club's ethos and performance standards.

Celtic's attacking prowess has been hindered this season due to key player absences. A late-season injury sidelined Jota, while Nicolas Kuhn was sold after Kyogo Furuhashi's departure in January. These changes have impacted their goal-scoring ability, resulting in just 11 goals from eight league matches, placing them joint-fifth lowest in the division.

Rodgers addressed these challenges by comparing his resources to a Honda Civic rather than a Ferrari. This analogy reflects his frustration with an underwhelming transfer window that brought in 11 new players, six of whom were free or loan transfers. Sebastian Tounekti was one notable acquisition who has excelled in take-ons during Europa League matches.

Despite these hurdles, Rodgers remains optimistic about Celtic's future. He acknowledged the team's recent struggles but reiterated his determination to achieve success for the club. "You will get frustrated at times," he said. "You're only human and you will get disappointed."

Reflecting on past aspirations of competing at higher levels, Rodgers is now focused on overcoming current challenges. His motivation is unwavering as he strives to deliver his best for Celtic amidst ongoing difficulties.

As Celtic prepares for their upcoming match against Sturm Graz, Rodgers' resolve remains strong. His focus is on improving team performance and reigniting the spirit that defines Celtic's identity. With determination and strategic adjustments, he aims to guide the team through this challenging period successfully.