Rodgers reveals Vardy suffered glute twinge, not hamstring blow

By John Skilbeck
Jamie Vardy
Former England striker Jamie Vardy gave Leicester City an injury scare, but the blow that forced him out of the West Ham game looks minor.

London, January 23: Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was relieved the injury that forced Jamie Vardy to hobble out of Wednesday's clash with West Ham was not a hamstring issue.

Premier League top scorer Vardy lasted 43 minutes of Leicester's 4-1 victory at the King Power Stadium before coming off in pain.

Fears that his problem could be hamstring-related were dispelled by manager Rodgers, however, meaning Vardy may soon be back in action.

Leicester 4-1 West Ham: Vardy scare as Foxes outwit Hammers

"He just felt a twinge in his glute, so we'll just have to wait and see on that over the next day or so," Rodgers said in his post-match news conference.

"Thankfully, he said his hamstring was fine, he just felt the pain on his glute, so we'll assess that over the next couple of days."

Vardy has scored 17 goals for Leicester in the English top flight this season, helping them to reach third place, three points behind second-placed champions Manchester City.

Fixtures | Results | Points Table

Leicester's next match is an FA Cup fourth-round trip to Brentford on Saturday.

They face Aston Villa in the second leg of their EFL Cup semifinal next Tuesday, before returning to Premier League duty on February 1 when Chelsea visit the King Power Stadium.

Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 4:40 [IST]
