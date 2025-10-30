Football Brentford Fans Celebrate EFL Cup Progression After Strong Win Over Grimsby Town Brentford's impressive victory over Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup has left fans excited as they prepare for a quarter-final match against Manchester City. The team's strong performance highlights their potential this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

Brentford's recent triumph in the EFL Cup quarter-finals has sparked excitement among their supporters. Their impressive performance against Grimsby Town, where four players scored and assisted, earned them a match against Manchester City. This victory followed a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Premier League. Brentford now aims to climb the standings with a win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this Saturday.

Crystal Palace also advanced in the EFL Cup after defeating Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield. Ismaila Sarr's two goals in the first half set the tone, and Yeremy Pino secured the win late on. This victory sets up a semi-final clash with Arsenal. Palace's manager, Oliver Glasner, praised his team's consistency and commitment to their playing style regardless of the opponent or venue.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is expected to be a key player for Crystal Palace. After coming on as a substitute in the EFL Cup, he is ready to perform at Selhurst Park. Under Glasner's guidance, Mateta has scored 21 goals in 27 home Premier League starts for Palace. Only Erling Haaland of Manchester City has more home goals since Mateta's debut under Glasner.

For Brentford, Igor Thiago has become a fan favourite this season. Despite losing key players like Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, Thiago has excelled with six goals in nine Premier League starts. His goal-scoring rate of one every 152 minutes is unmatched by any Brentford player in their Premier League history.

The Opta supercomputer favours Crystal Palace for this match, but they have only won once in eight Premier League encounters with Brentford (D5 L2). The Eagles have lost two of their last three top-flight matches (D1), matching their losses from the previous 19 games combined (W9 D8). However, they remain unbeaten in their last ten home games at Selhurst Park (W5 D5).

Brentford poses a threat with their ability to score from throw-ins, having netted eight Premier League goals this way since last season—five more than any other team. They achieved a league double over Palace last season with two 2-1 victories. Since last season began, Brentford has won seven Premier League matches despite conceding twice or more—three more than any other team.

Exciting Encounters Ahead

The initial two Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and Brentford ended goalless. However, both teams have scored in all six subsequent encounters. Fans can anticipate an exciting match with potential goals from both sides.

The Opta win probability gives Crystal Palace a 50.3% chance of winning, while a draw stands at 25.1%, and Brentford's chances are at 24.6%. With both teams showing strong performances recently, this match promises to be an engaging contest for football enthusiasts.