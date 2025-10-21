Brentford Triumphs Over West Ham With 2-0 Victory For First Away Win This Season

Arteta Confident Arsenal Can Go All The Way This Season Ahead Of Champions League Clash With Atletico Madrid

Brentford secured a 2-0 victory over West Ham in the Premier League, extending Nuno Espirito Santo's wait for a win as manager. Brentford controlled the match and had several chances before scoring. Igor Thiago hit the crossbar, and Dango Ouattara's header was cleared off the line. Thiago eventually scored in the 43rd minute with help from Alphonse Areola, who got a hand to it.

West Ham's struggles at home continued, marking their fourth consecutive loss at the London Stadium this season. Jarrod Bowen came closest for West Ham but was denied by Caoimhin Kelleher in the first half. Brentford's win moved them to 13th place with 10 points, while West Ham remained in the relegation zone, three points behind Burnley in 17th.

Kevin Schade nearly added to Brentford's lead with a powerful header that hit the crossbar. Keane Lewis-Potter also came close with a curling shot that went just wide. Mathias Jensen sealed the win with a composed strike in stoppage time, giving Keith Andrews' team their first away win of the season.

Brentford's victory marked their seventh win against West Ham and their second win in three Premier League games (L1). They ended a streak of four away matches without a victory (D1 L3). The team showed resilience and determination throughout the game.

West Ham's poor form at home has been evident this season. They have lost their first four home league games for the first time ever. In these matches, they have conceded 12 goals, matching their joint-most in opening four home league outings since 1962-63 and 1965-66.

Nuno Espirito Santo's debut at London Stadium did not bring about any change in fortunes for West Ham. Their inability to secure points at home continues to be a significant concern as they strive to climb out of the relegation zone.