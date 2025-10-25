Football Paris Saint-Germain Triumphs 3-0 Against Brest With Hakimi's Brace To Reclaim Ligue 1 Lead Paris Saint-Germain returned to the top of Ligue 1 after a convincing 3-0 win against Brest. Achraf Hakimi scored two goals, while Desire Doue added another. Despite a missed penalty from Romain Del Castillo, PSG showcased their dominance in the match. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reclaimed the top spot in Ligue 1 with a decisive 3-0 victory over Brest at Stade Francis-Le Ble. Achraf Hakimi, the team's captain, scored twice, while Desire Doue added another goal. Romain Del Castillo missed a penalty for Brest, allowing PSG to secure a comfortable win and return to form in the French league.

Brest had an early opportunity when Junior Dina Ebimbe set up Pathe Mboup in the box. However, Mboup's shot went straight to Lucas Chevalier. At the other end, Radoslaw Majecki made a crucial save against Senny Mayulu. Hakimi opened the scoring for PSG just before 30 minutes with a volley from Vitinha's lofted pass.

Hakimi doubled PSG's lead in the 39th minute after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's mishit landed perfectly for him to score into the top-right corner. Despite a quiet second half, Brest had a chance to respond when Lee Kang-In was penalised for handball after a VAR review. Del Castillo slipped during his penalty kick, sending it over the bar.

In stoppage time, Warren Zaire-Emery assisted Desire Doue, who finally found the net after hitting the woodwork twice earlier. This goal sealed PSG's victory as he smashed the ball past Majecki. The match statistics showed PSG had eight shots on target out of 18 attempts but struggled with quality chances aside from their goals.

PSG's expected goals (xG) stood at 1.93 compared to Brest's 1.64, which was boosted by their missed penalty. Brest has now gone 33 matches without a win against PSG across all competitions since January 1985, marking PSG's longest unbeaten streak against any opponent.

Historical Context and Performance

Since the start of the 2024-25 season, PSG has scored three or more goals in Ligue 1 matches more frequently than any other team, achieving this feat 23 times. In contrast, Brest has conceded at least three goals on 15 occasions, sharing this record with Le Havre.

This comprehensive performance highlights PSG's dominance in Ligue 1 and their ability to capitalise on key moments despite some missed opportunities throughout the match.