Football Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz Scores Late Equaliser To Secure Draw Against Brighton In a thrilling Premier League opener, Rodrigo Muniz scored a last-minute equaliser for Fulham, securing a 1-1 draw against Brighton. Despite Brighton's control and an early penalty goal from Matt O'Riley, Muniz's late strike salvaged a point for Fulham. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 22:46 [IST]

Rodrigo Muniz scored deep into stoppage time, securing a 1-1 draw for Fulham against Brighton in their Premier League opener. The match, held at the American Express Stadium, saw Fulham struggle to create chances until Muniz's late equaliser. Linked with a move to Atalanta, Muniz capitalised on Fulham's final attack to rescue a point.

Brighton dominated much of the game and took the lead ten minutes into the second half. Matt O'Riley converted a penalty after Sander Berge fouled Georginio Rutter in the box. This goal seemed enough for Brighton to secure their fifth consecutive opening day win. However, they missed opportunities to extend their lead through Lewis Dunk and Brajan Gruda.

Despite Brighton's control, Fulham showed resilience. In the 96th minute, Tom Cairney's corner was flicked towards the far post, where Muniz struck across goal. His goal ignited celebrations among Fulham supporters who had travelled to witness the dramatic finish.

Muniz has been pivotal for Fulham, scoring seven of his last nine Premier League goals as a substitute. This record is unmatched by any other player since last season began. His ability to impact games from the bench has been crucial for Fulham's success in tight matches.

The Seagulls' goal came from their eighth Premier League penalty since last season started. Only Liverpool have been awarded more penalties during this period with nine. Brighton aimed to start their campaign with another victory but were denied by Muniz's late intervention.

Fulham have shown remarkable resilience by earning 22 points from losing positions since last season began. Only Liverpool and Brighton have surpassed this tally with 23 points each. This ability to fight back highlights Fulham's determination and fighting spirit in challenging situations.

The thrilling encounter between these teams set an exciting tone for the new Premier League season. Both sides will look to build on this performance as they aim for success in upcoming fixtures.