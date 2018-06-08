Brighton target former Manchester United defender McNair

Bengaluru, June 8: The last season in the Premier League was indeed a historic one as we saw all the three newly-promoted teams managed to survive for the first time in the Premier League era.
Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town all pretty much comfortably retained their Premier League status and are preparing for an even stronger campaign this time around.
Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton is set to sign Sunderland midfielder Paddy McNair in a deal worth up to £7million.
The Seagulls chief is waiting for permission to speak to the former Manchester United star who is expected to leave the Black Cats after they dropped into League One.
Hughton is ready to pay around £5m up front for McNair, with the rest in extras based on appearances and achievements.
McNair had a good closing few weeks of the season at Sunderland despite their relegation woes and his exit will give new boss Jack Ross some funds.
McNair created a lot of fuss when he impressed as a teenager at Manchester United when Louis van Gaal was in charge at the club.
However, he gradually fell out of favour at Old Trafford and his move to Sunderland saw the Black Cats facing two back to back relegations in two years. He should be pretty excited about his second chance in the Premier LEague and certainly has the quality to thrive under the pressure.
Meanwhile, Brighton are also surprisngly after Fulham goalkeeper David Button. Hughton wants the former Tottenham starlet as cover and competition for Matthew Ryan and hopes to agree a £4m fee this week.
The Seagulls want an experienced sidekick for the Australian who has claimed their number one slot but has lost Tim Krul as his rival.
Button is out of favour at newly-promoted Fulham and may be up for the chance of a fresh start and could get that chance at the Falmer Stadium.
The Seagulls also want to hurry through the move as Christian Walton is set to return to Wigan on loan for a second time. The youngster helped Paul Cook’s side win promotion and is keen to play in the Championship.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends