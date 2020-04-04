Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bruno Fernandes compared to Scholes by Man Utd great Robson

By Sacha Pisani
Bruno Fernandes
Bryan Robson heaped praise on Manchester United recruit Bruno Fernandes, who has taken Old Trafford by storm.

London, April 4: Former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson likened star midfielder Bruno Fernandes to club great Paul Scholes.

Fernandes has taken United by storm since arriving from Portuguese side Sporting CP in January, scoring three goals across all competitions prior to the postponement of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A pair of goals and three assists earned Fernandes the Premier League Player of the Month in February before scooping United's Player of the Month award for March.

Robson heaped praise on the 25-year-old Portugal international following his flying start to life in Manchester.

"Since he came in he has looked a special player. He has a fantastic attitude", Robson told talkSPORT. "I have met him a few times, I have seen him at the training ground, he mixes really well with the lads, you can see why he was captain of Sporting [Lisbon] and what a talent he is.

"He is not like a Roy Keane, Paul Ince or a Nicky Butt-type of player, for me, he is more like a Paul Scholes; he is brilliant at getting into little pockets in between the defence and the midfield, he gets into these areas and gets himself space.

"But he has also got terrific vision where he sees a pass but he can also perform a pass like Paul Scholes could, and he can score a goal.

"Hopefully he proves me right and he goes on to be another Paul Scholes for Manchester United."

More BRUNO FERNANDES News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Under-17 Women's World Cup postponed
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue