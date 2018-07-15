Buffon beaten on difficult PSG debut against third-tier Chambly

Paris, July 15: Gianluigi Buffon conceded a penalty as a forgettable first appearance for Paris Saint-Germain ended in a 4-2 loss to third-tier Chambly on Sunday.
The 40-year-old goalkeeper, signed on a free transfer from Juventus, played the first 45 minutes in the behind-closed-doors friendly.
His debut began on a difficult note, giving away an early penalty which set Chambly on their way to a two-goal half-time lead.
PSG's deficit came despite the presence of rumoured Barcelona target Adrien Rabiot, former Real Madrid forward Jese Rodriguez and United States international Timothy Weah in the starting XI.
Teenagers Colin Dagba and Virgiliu Postolachi netted after half-time to provide the Ligue 1 champions with a measure of optimism, although their goals failed to spare head coach Thomas Tuchel from his first defeat at the helm.
Buffon's next assignment with his new club is a more glamorous International Champions Cup clash with Bayern Munich in Austria on Saturday.
C’est terminé ! Paris s’incline face à @FCCOISE () pic.twitter.com/B9WJ2rl5kb— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 15, 2018
Buffon signed with PSG after saying that their project convinced him to move to Paris."It is with a great feeling of happiness that I join Paris Saint-Germain," he told the club's official website.
"For the first time in my career, I am leaving my country and only a project this ambitious could have encouraged me to make such a decision.
"I want to thank the club and the president for their confidence. To have followed the club's incredible progression in recent years, I know what dreams Paris Saint-Germain and its fans have in their hearts.
"I am going to bring all my energy, all my experience and all of my thirst to win to help my new club achieve all the great objectives it has set out for the future.
"With my team-mates and our supporters, we will share fantastic emotions at the Parc des Princes and in all of the stadiums in which we are going to represent Paris, a marvellous city that deserves to one day see its club at the top of international football."
Source: OPTA
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends