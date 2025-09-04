Yuvraj Singh Urges Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma to Take Up Golf for Balance and Longevity

Slovakia vs Germany Live Streaming: Where and When to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Football Bulgaria vs Spain Live Streaming: Where and When to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 23:36 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Bulgaria vs Spain Live Streaming: The road to the FIFA World Cup continues this week as Bulgaria host Spain at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia on Thursday in a Group E clash. With Turkey and Georgia also in the section, both teams will be eager to secure an early advantage in their campaigns.

For the hosts, manager Ilian Iliev is expected to stick with a safety-first approach. Reports suggest that Bulgaria could line up with a back five, aiming to close down Spain's creative threats. Defenders Nikolay Minkov, Kristian Dimitrov, Aleks Petkov, Anton Nedyalkov, and Fabian Nurnberger are all in contention for starting roles. Between the posts, Dimitar Mitov of Aberdeen seems the frontrunner, though Levski Sofia's Svetoslav Vutsov remains a strong option.

Spain arrive with key reinforcements, as Luis de la Fuente welcomes back Rodri and Dani Carvajal from long-term injuries. The manager called them "the best in the world in their positions," praising not only their technical ability but also the leadership they bring to the dressing room. On the wings, teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is set to link up again with Nico Williams. De la Fuente admitted Yamal faces "tremendous media pressure," yet praised the youngster's composure and natural brilliance. Meanwhile, Yeremy Pino has been replaced in the squad by Jorge de Frutos after sustaining an injury, while Gavi, Fabian Ruiz, and Joan García remain unavailable.

Bulgaria's recent results paint a concerning picture. The Lions are winless in their last five outings, which include heavy defeats to Greece (4-0) and the Republic of Ireland (2-1). Defensive lapses have been a recurring theme, leaving Iliev's men vulnerable against top-level opposition.

Spain, in contrast, come into this qualifier with momentum despite mixed fortunes in the Nations League. They edged France 5-4 in a thrilling semi-final but fell to Portugal on penalties in the final. La Roja's away record has been strong, unbeaten in their last seven games on the road, and they have found the net in nine consecutive matches.

With Bulgaria searching for stability and Spain eager to stamp their authority, Thursday's encounter could set the tone for the rest of Group E's qualification battle.

Bulgaria vs Spain Live Streaming: How to Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match on TV and Online in India?

The Bulgaria vs Spain match will be live streamed via Fancode app and website from 12:15 am IST on Friday (September 5).