Burnley Triumphs Over Leeds United With Tchaouna's Stunning Strike In Premier League Clash

Burnley secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Leeds United, lifting themselves out of the relegation zone. Loum Tchaouna's remarkable long-range goal in the 68th minute sealed the win at Turf Moor. Earlier, Lesley Ugochukwu had given Burnley the lead with a header from Kyle Walker's cross just 18 minutes into the match.

This win marked Burnley's second Premier League victory of the season, both against newly promoted teams. They have earned six out of their seven points from these matches. Despite facing intense pressure from Leeds, Scott Parker's team managed to hold their ground and secure the win.

Leeds dominated possession for much of the game but failed to convert their chances into goals. Brenden Aaronson hit the post, and Jayden Bogle missed an opportunity from close range. This defeat was Leeds' fourth of the season, keeping them in 15th place, while Burnley moved up to 17th.

Leeds' away form has been concerning, with 17 losses in their last 22 Premier League away games. They have also struggled defensively, failing to keep a clean sheet in 24 of their last 25 away matches. Despite delivering 47 crosses into Burnley's box, they couldn't find the back of the net.

Kyle Walker made history by becoming Burnley's second-oldest player to assist a Premier League goal at 35 years and 143 days old. Only Graham Alexander was older when he assisted against Wolves in March 2010.

Burnley's victory sees them leapfrog Nottingham Forest and close in on Leeds by just one point. Meanwhile, Leeds missed an opportunity to climb into the top half of the table with this loss.