Burnley target former Manchester United goalkeeper as injured Heaton's replacement

London, Sep 15: Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard is having a trial a with Premier League outfit Burnley after their first team keeper Tom Heaton injured his shoulder.
The Danish international is now believed to be edging more towards an unexpected Premier League return after Clarets boss Sean Dyche affirmed he is having a decent look at him as he wants three goalkeepers at his club.
“Anders has spent days with us,” Dyche confirmed. “We’ll speak to him accordingly. We want three goalkeepers.”
The Clarets skipper is set to be out for a while with a dislocated shoulder endured in the 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
The 31-year-old who was called three times by England endured the damage following a ungraceful landing during the first half of the match and went under the knife on Wednesday.
The Burnley boss Dyche earlier said after the match that he presumed Heaton would be unavailable for a couple of months and when he was asked on Thursday whether that would be the situation after the operation, he suggested that it would now take months for Heaton to be available.
He replied: “Yes, It won't be weeks, it will be a longer period.
“Tom’s surgery went very well. Tom was good afterward. I’ll speak to him this afternoon.
“As long as the surgery heals properly he’ll be on top of rehab because he’s ultra professional. We won’t rush him back.
“They’d be a lesser period out for an outfield player but a goalkeeper is constantly landing on his shoulder.
“Tom understands the role and that it can happen. He’s had a fantastic run. It won’t be weeks, it will be a longer period.”
It has now left Burnley with only second choice keeper Nick Pope and summer signing Adam Legzdins, who joined from Birmingham City, as the reserve goalkeeper in Sean Dyche's squad.
And now with such situation, the signing of the veteran Former Manchester United and West Brom keeper who is now a free agent after leaving Preston North End in the summer, could be a well-thought addition.