Arsenal may release Ospina and Welbeck

Kolkata, July 19: Premier League club Arsenal is contemplating releasing two important players -- David Ospina and Danny Welbeck -- duirng the ongoing summer tranfer window.
Since Unai Emery replaced the long-time manager Arsene Wenger at the end of the last season, he has spent around £70 million to sign five players for the first team. The new signings are – Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner, German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, Greek centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Uruguayan defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira and French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.
With Leno in, one senior goalkeeper is likely to be released. Reports indicate that Arsenal prefer to retain Petr Cech over Ospina.
Cech was the first-choice for the club in front of the goal the last season, with Ospina his understudy. Ospina joined the Premier League club in the 2014 summer from the French Ligue 1 club Nice.
Ospina, who is Colombia's No.1 goalie, has a contract with Arsenal till the end of 2019-20 season. He has appeared in 70 games for the Premier League club, including 21 last season. In the recently concluded 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Ospina appeared in all the four games of his national team.
While some major clubs are eyeing on the 29-year-old, Ospina is reportedly interested in a move to top Turkish football club Besiktas.
Meanwhile, English centre-forward Danny Welbeck's future with the Gunners also looks bleak, though he has a contract with the club will end till the end of 2018-19 season.
Another Premier League club Everton is reportedly eyeing the 27-year-old forward.
Since joining Arsenal in the 2014 summer from Manchester United, Welbeck has become an integral part of the team. He has played a total of 112 matches for the Gunners and has scored 27 goals. In the last season, he played 43 matches and scored 10 goals.
Like Ospina, Welbeck was also in the 23-member squad in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Russia, but only appeared in one game for England and that was against Belgium in their final group stage game, when he came on as a substitute.
