Football CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India Secure Third-Place Playoff Spot After Draw with Afghanistan By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 0:09 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India sealed their place in the third-place playoff of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 following a goalless draw against Afghanistan in their final Group B game at the Hisor Central Stadium, Tajikistan, on Thursday, September 4. The result left the Blue Tigers waiting on the outcome of the later fixture between Iran and hosts Tajikistan, which ended 2-2, confirming India's progression.

With four points from three matches, Khalid Jamil's side finished second in the group, behind leaders Iran, who ended with seven points. Tajikistan also collected four points but missed out due to their head-to-head defeat against India in the opening round. Afghanistan bowed out with just a solitary point.

India will now contest the third-place playoff on September 8, also in Hisor, against the runners-up from Group A. That group remains finely balanced, with Oman and Uzbekistan level on points, goals, and goal difference ahead of their final fixtures.

Afghanistan started brightly, forcing India to defend deep in the opening minutes. However, the Blue Tigers looked threatening on the break. Ashique Kuruniyan carved open the defence midway through the first half, cutting back for Irfan Yadwad, whose effort lacked accuracy. Soon after, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu denied Ali Reza Panahi's long-range strike, before Yadwad spurned another opportunity inside the Afghan box.

Ashique almost capitalised on a defensive lapse in the 34th minute, stealing the ball inside the area, but goalkeeper Faisal Ahmad Hamidi intervened at the last moment. Shortly before halftime, debutant Jithin MS created two half-chances-first setting up Ashique on the edge of the area, then firing narrowly over himself in stoppage time.

After the break, substitutions brought fresh energy, with Manvir Singh Jr. and Vikram Partap Singh joining the attack. Nikhil Prabhu's clever through ball nearly set up Jithin around the hour mark, but the winger's touch let him down. A long throw later provided another chance for Jithin, though he volleyed over from close range.

Afghanistan came closest to snatching victory in the 71st minute, when Yama Sherzad's strike was brilliantly tipped onto the crossbar by Sandhu. The Afghans pressed late on, but India's defence stood firm, securing the draw that proved just enough for a playoff berth.