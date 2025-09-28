Inter Secures Away Win Against Cagliari As Captain Martinez Shines In Serie A Match

Toronto vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Where to Watch Lionel Messi match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Inter achieved their first away victory of the Serie A season by defeating Cagliari 2-0 at Unipol Domus. Goals from Lautaro Martinez and Francesco Pio Esposito, scored on either side of half-time, secured all three points for Cristian Chivu's team. This win temporarily elevated them to fifth place in the standings, marking their third triumph of the campaign.

Inter took an early lead just nine minutes into the match. Captain Martinez headed Alessandro Bastoni's cross past Elia Caprile. Despite limiting Cagliari to no shots in the first half, Inter had to wait until after the break for another significant opportunity. Hakan Calhanoglu hit the post with a side-footed shot from outside the box.

Cagliari came close when Sebastiano Esposito struck the upright later in the game. However, they failed to capitalise on this chance. Eight minutes before full-time, Francesco Pio Esposito doubled Inter's lead with a straightforward finish from Federico Dimarco's cross, following excellent build-up play by Martinez and Calhanoglu.

The match statistics highlighted Inter's dominance as they generated 2.74 expected goals (xG) from 20 attempts compared to Cagliari's 0.19 xG from six shots. Martinez's goal marked his 117th in Serie A for Inter, placing him fifth in the club's all-time scoring list behind Giuseppe Meazza, Benito Lorenzi, Stefano Nyers, and Alessandro Altobelli.

Francesco Pio Esposito became one of the youngest Italian players to score for Inter in Serie A during the 2000s at 20 years and 91 days old. He follows his brother Sebastiano Esposito, Mario Balotelli, and Davide Faraoni as young scorers for the club.

This victory was well-deserved for Inter as they demonstrated superior performance throughout the match against Cagliari. Their effective gameplay ensured a crucial win that bolstered their position in the league standings while showcasing individual player milestones within their ranks.