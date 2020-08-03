Football
Cagliari hire Di Francesco to replace Zenga

By Ryan Benson
Eusebio Di Francesco
Eusebio Di Francesco will be hoping to rebuild his reputation after being appointed as Walter Zenga's successor at Cagliari

London, August 3: Cagliari have hired Eusebio Di Francesco as their new coach after opting to cut short the stay of Walter Zenga.

Former Italy goalkeeper Zenga had been appointed during the coronavirus-enforced suspension, replacing Rolando Maran on a deal until June 30, 2021.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Milan in the club's final match of the season, Zenga seemed optimistic about his chances of continuing at the helm next term.

But club president Tommaso Giulini was clearly of a differing opinion, with Cagliari confirming on Sunday that Zenga's stay had been terminated despite guiding them to safety.

Serie A Points Table

Di Francesco arrives in his place, signing a two-year deal as he returns to work following an ill-fated spell at Sampdoria last year.

He presided over Sampdoria's first seven Serie A matches of the 2019-20 season, but was dismissed in October having lost six of those games.

The former Roma boss will be hoping to rebuild his reputation with the Sardinian club, but will surely be aware he may have to hit the ground running if he is to do so, as he will be Cagliari's 19th coach since the start of 2010.

Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 16:40 [IST]
